The body of a Greene County man missing since mid-October has been located in Colorado.
The Green County Sheriff's Department said Danny R. Carpenter, 62, of Solsberry, was discovered in Limon, Colorado. Evidence indicated he may have been in that area for about two weeks.
Initial investigation indicates Carpenter, who suffered from several medical issues and from depression, took his own life, the sheriff's department said Sunday in a news release.
An autopsy will be conducted.
