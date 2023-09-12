Terre Haute police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a body discovered Saturday near North Fruitridge Avenue and Beech Street on Terre Haute's east side.
THPD uniformed officers had responded to a report of an unattended fire in the area about noon. While searching the area, officers located a deceased person, according to Sgt. Justin Sears, THPD public information officer.
The person has yet to be positively identified.
Detectives are working with the Vigo County Coroner’s office to confirm the identity of the person. The remains were in a state of decomposition that will require more testing to gain a positive identification, Sears said Tuesday.
An autopsy was completed and no signs of foul play were found.
There is no threat to the community, Sears said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.