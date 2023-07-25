A body found May 1 by hunters off Sparks Road near Solsberry are those of a person resported missing to Bloomington police in October 2022, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office said it was notified Tuesday by the Indiana State Police Laboratory that the body was that of the Bloomington person. Initial cause of death is thought to be suicide.
Assisting the sheriff’s office in this case were ISP, Vigo County Search and Rescue, Jasonville Police Department and the Greene County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.