The Clay County Sheriff's Merit Board will soon meet in executive session to gather more information regarding allegations made against the department's chief deputy, board members decided at their regular meeting Monday night.

No time or date was selected for the executive session.

Board members opted to host the session — closed to the public, per Indiana statute — to allow Clay County merit deputies, Clay Sheriff Paul Harden and Chief Deputy Josh Clarke to discuss in detail alleged wrongdoings.

Merit deputies drafted an unsigned letter in late August outlining alleged wrongdoing by Clarke, and they presented the letter to the merit board at its September meeting

But because a quorum was not present for the September meeting, the board members present could not take action on formal complaint.

In the complaint deputies outlined several alleged instances of conduct unbecoming an officer, including:

• Inappropriate communications with a wife of a merit deputy;

• Threatening to do physical harm to a merit deputy in the presence of another merit deputy;

• Verbally attacking a merit deputy over a political sign in that deputy's friend's yard and approaching the deputy's friend in a public place and questioning them;

• Kicking the chair while a merit deputy was sitting in and commenting that the merit deputy had one coming — and doing so knowing that deputy previously had back problems;

Merit deputies said forwarding their complaint to the merit board was necessitated after the sheriff's internal investigation of the matters resulted in no formal discipline for Clarke.

Clarke was on paid administrative leave between Aug. 31 and Sept. 14, but Harden said in response to merit deputies' concerns that he, "did not find any conduct for which discipline or termination was an appropriate recommendation."

".. I hope you will give him an opportunity to account for any past failing and take steps to be a more effective leader as chief deputy," the sheriff wrote to the merit board.

And while a majority of board members agreed it ought do its due diligence, member John Tilley questioned if the board needed to do anything more given Clay Sheriff Paul Harden's finding no cause for formal discipline.

Tilley said Clarke should be given the opportunity to grow as a leader and that the board should follow the sheriff's recommendation.

"[The sheriff] said he conducted an investigation, and he said further that he reprimanded Chief Deputy Clarke," Tilley said.

"He also gave him administrative leave. So my question is, when the sheriff has taken this action and goes on in his letter to say this matter is closed, are we bound to move forward in the way that's been discussed?

"Or do we have the authority to decide to give Chief Deputy Clarke the opportunity to try and turn things around so that the concerns of the deputies are taken care of."

He went on to say that the merit board has yet to hear Clarke's response to the allegations.

Board member Kim Jackson in response to Tilley's questions later read an excerpt from the board's personnel procedures rules.

"The procedures say that the board shall defer action on any grievance until such time that all relevant facts in support of the grievance are determined by the sheriff and by a majority of the members of the board," Jackson read.

"And so I think we are required by our own procedures to investigate, and that doesn't mean anything is going to occur, it's just that we all need to know more."

Merit board president Ron Leach said he is to consult legal counsel this week and will determine when it is appropriate to then schedule an executive session of the board.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com.