Board takes first steps to fund new police HQ

Terre Haute on Thursday took its first official step in making an $18 million downtown police headquarters a reality.

At a meeting of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission, members approved a resolution that could help secure the bond revenue necessary to outfit the former Tribune-Star building on South 7th Street for the new home of the Terre Haute Police Department.

The resolution calls for combining three of the city’s five tax increment finance districts in an effort to make a potential bond issue more marketable.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Commission members voted 4-1 in favor of the resolution, with only Brian Conley voting against.

And while Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and THPD Chief Shawn Keen did briefly outline their plans for the new space, much of the meeting focused on the financial particulars and the merits of combining TIF districts.

In a set of projections prepared by Jason Semler of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC, the city’s Indianapolis-based financial planning firm, he projected the cost of both the project and a 20-year financing package.

He estimates a bond issue of $11.9 million will cover property acquisition and project costs, while another $1.5 million will be needed for premiums and contingencies.

Debt service on $13.4 million over 20 years at a 3 percent annual interest rate, Semler projects, will ultimately cost taxpayers $17.9 million.

The figures Semler presented the commission show all optional build-out options were elected. Bennett said the project cost is more likely to come in around $10.3 million, with bond and finance costs lower accordingly, but had no fleshed-out projections to that end.

Bennett said the city has reached an agreement-in-principle with building owner Garmong Construction and reviewed preliminary design work from RQAW, a Fishers-based engineering and architecture firm.

He said the building meets all the city and police department’s needs and will save taxpayers money in the long run, if compared to the costs of new construction.

“This building more than meets our needs, it accelerates our timeline to get the project done and in the long run will save us a considerable amount of money,” Bennett said.

But in order to make the financials of the project work, the city’s financial planners pitched the idea of combining its Central Business, State Road 46 and Jadcore TIF districts.

Tax increment finance districts are designed to fund economic development and investment in infrastructure in designated areas.

In lieu of allocating funds from a government’s yearly budget, tax financing districts capture increased tax dollars, above the base assessed value of property and development in the area at it’s genesis, generated by new development in that area.

Taxes collected in TIF districts can be used to pay expenses of Redevelopment Commission for public improvements, pay principal and interest on bonds or leases, roads, streets and sidewalks need for new development, construction of water and sewer lines, acquisition of real estate, parking facilities and street lighting.

And while the Central Business TIF alone could sustain the cost of the project’s bond issue, Semler said the bonds wouldn’t be nearly as marketable and not likely insured. It would also limit any future development in the district for the life of the bonds.

Issuing a bond backed by tax increment financing is considered a higher-risk debt than traditional municipal bonds, according to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.

It is also more expensive to issue and administer, given it’s not considered direct debt of a political subdivision, has a higher risk of default, often incurs higher interest rates and requires more administrative work to both issue and maintain.

But if the three TIF districts are combined, Semler is convinced the diversity of the economic areas and the growth potential in the State Road 46 district would be enough to secure a positive bond issuance.

With preliminary approval from Redevelopment, the measure heads to the Vigo County Area Plan Commission next week and, if approved there, to Terre Haute City Council at one of its August meetings.

The city has been looking for a new home for its police department for several years. The department’s move in 2004 into a former bank complex was never intended to be permanent. Parts of the facility are believed to be more than 100 years old.

The city initially rented the building on Wabash Avenue between 12th and 13th streets, then purchased it and adjoining land in 2011 for $100,000.

When commission member Karrum Nasser asked what would become of THPD’s current home, Bennett said it would be torn down and offered as a site for future development.

THPD came close to getting a new home in 2015 when a design was commissioned and financing approved by the City Council and Redevelopment Commission. However, the city faced a significant budget deficit at the time, and the project did not proceed. Bids then were between $6.5 million and $7.2 million.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.