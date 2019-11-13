Employees at Terre Haute Regional Airport will receive a 3% salary increase in 2020, following approval Wednesday by the airport's board of directors.
Additionally, the board approved a one-time compensation of $100 for employees next year. Airport Executive Director Jeff Hauser said is is the third year the airport has approved that additional compensation.
"We have employees who work extra during the winter and work on the runway and in other areas," Hauser said.
Insurance costs to employees will remain the same without an increase. However, the employer cost to the airport will increase 4.86 percent, said board member Dan Conley.
The airport has 15 full-time employees and one part-time employee. Since 1976, the airport has been overseen by an airport authority, formed by the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County. The board is made up of six members, with three members appointed by the mayor of Terre Haute and three members appointed by Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
The authority's annual budget is reviewed and approved by the Vigo County Council.
In other business, the airport authority approved a contract up to $107,000 with Newhouse & Associates.
With the potential development of a $100 million casino locating near the Terre Haute Regional Airport, the consulting firm is to help spearhead planning with a 46 Corridor Committee.
Two big issues for the airport are getting increased water supply to the airport and planning for development around the airport.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.