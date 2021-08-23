The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved the the purchase of two trucks for THFD emergency medical services.
A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, at $39,376 and Chevrolet Trailblazer, at $24,761, will be purchased from the Indiana Quantity Purchase Agreement, or QPA, which allows counties and municipalities to purchase vehicles at a lower cost from a competitive solicitation process.
The new Tahoe will replace a current 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with 90,186 miles. That 2011 vehicle will be used to transport a water rescue boat at fire station No. 2 on College Avenue. The Trailblazer will replace a 2008 Ford Escape, with 108,000 miles. A 2004 rescue ambulance with 110,284 miles will be transferred to the city street department.
In other business, the board approved three credit cards for the Terre Haute Police Department. All three cards have a $5,000 spending limit. Two cards will be used for officer training to pay only for hotels and rental vehicles. The third card is for use by the department's environmental protection division.
The board also approved a request from Sonka Irish Pub to close 14th Street from Wabash Avenue to the alley behind 1366 Wabash Avenue during Indiana State University Homecoming festivals. The street will be closed from 8 a.m. on Oct. 22 until midnight Oct. 24.
