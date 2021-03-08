The Terre Haute Fire Department will get two new pumper trucks at a cost of more than $1.11 million.
The city's Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved the purchase of a new pumper truck and a new pumper truck with foam capabilities from Pierce Manufacturing.
"This falls within our 30-year plan for replacing our fire apparatus and fire equipment in general," said Fire Chief Jeff Fisher. "We were hoping to get this done last year, but with the [COVID-19] virus, everything stalled."
Fisher said the fire truck manufacturer will honor 2020 pricing for the equipment. The city fire department is in its year 22nd year of a 30-year replacement plan for equipment replacement, Fisher said.
The fire chief said the department looks to replace vehicles "after so many hours, as trucks sit idle and run, as opposed to miles. It will take about 10 to 11 months to get the new trucks, so it will be just after the first of the year [2022] when we receive these," Fisher said of the new pumper trucks.
The trucks to be replaced will be moved into a reserve status, for use when other trucks are down for maintenance. The reserve trucks, Fisher said, help to lower the city's Insurance Services Office rating, which decreases insurance costs for homes in the city.
In other business, the board approved bids:
• Blann & Son at $344,650 for aggregate materials for the city's street department.
• Jones & Sons at $22,240 for ready mix concrete.
• Approved $250 bid from Chad Sappingfield for a 2008 Crown Victoria from the city's police department.
• Approved $1,921,684 contract with Wabash Valley Asphalt for the city's Community Crossing Matching Grant for street work.
The board also opened bids for miscellaneous repair work to curbs, gutters, accessibility ramps and other concrete work. Bids include Dennis Trucking at $322,636; S&T Construction at $315,566; and RLR Construction at $304,101. The bids were taken under advisement for legal review.
The board also approved a request from Fuqua Elementary School to remove parking spaces, about 20 feet long, at the intersection of 10th Street and Wheeler Avenue to allow for a greater turning radius of school buses. The board also approved an employee assistance program and mental health services agreement with Hamilton Center. City Attorney Eddie Felling said the agreement allows five free sessions per year for city employees, who can continue additional sessions at their cost.
