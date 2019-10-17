Salary increases and clothing allowance are part of a new three-year contract between the city of Terre Haute and its police officers.
The city's Board of Public Works and Safety Thursday voted to approve the agreement, valid from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022, that provides a 4 percent salary in increase in the first year; 3 percent salary increase in the second year; and a 1 percent increase in the final year. The officers are members of Terre Haute Police Officers International Union of Police Associations Local No. 133.
An identical agreement was approved for civilian support staff at the police department.
The city will cover the increase largely from a savings in health benefits, Mayor Duke Bennett said after the meeting. The Board of Public Works and Safety voted to terminate a contract with Wellness for Life Medical LLC and formally approved a two-year agreement with Indiana Teamsters Health Benefit Fund. The board has approved the Teamsters health plan in May, but a final participation agreement was presented to the board on Thursday.
The city will save about $400,000 by terminating the contract with Wellness for Life, which ends Dec. 31. The Teamsters, starting in January, will provide a new health clinic for city employees, to be located near Walmart south, and is to have a medical doctor on staff, City Attorney Eddie Felling told the board.
The new plan will save the city between $1 million and $1.5 million, Bennett said.
"We will see what the savings are, but that is how we are paying for the increases" in salaries, the mayor said.
Police department salaries and benefits for the city this year cost more than $6.47 million. With a 4 percent increase, that overall cost will increase to more than $6.73 million in 2020; then to more than $6.93 million in 20201 with a 3 percent increase; and to more than $7 million in 2022 with a 1 percent increase.
"There are some other minor changes, with reallocations such as cell phone stipends," Felling told the board. "Previously only certain positions received cell phones, but they have been some integral to day-to-day operations, there will be $25 stipend" per month for most officers. The contract pays supervisors, detectives and other designated on-call positions $50 per month for a cell phone stipend.
Police Chief Shawn Keen said he's reduced the options for uniforms to two options.
"It's down to two options, to Class A and Class B uniform. We felt we wanted to be more uniform in appearance," Keen told the board.
With that, the contract gives an annual cash allowance of $1,500 for uniforms, clothing and equipment.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.