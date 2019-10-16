Board OKs $2.4M for early Convention Center work

With land acquisitions still to be finalized, the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday approved a measure to provide $2.4 million upfront to start construction of a new downtown convention center.
“Because property acquisition has taken longer than hoped … the guaranteed maximum price on the project was good for 90 days,” said Brian Bosma, attorney with Kroger Gardis & Regas representing the board. “After consulting with Nations Group and Garmong [Construction Services] … this resolution will extend approval to 120 days from the date of the original approval, which extends it to Dec. 19. It also increases the guaranteed payment prior to issuing the bonds.”
Garmong Construction Services submitted a detailed estimated cost of $2,398,918 for two months of construction and mobilization work, allowing work to start once the properties are acquired.
Board President Jon Marvel said Garmong “wanted to get started before cold weather comes in and freezes everything.”
The board OK’d the money by amending its Guaranteed Maximum Price agreement it approved in August. That agreement had provided $240,000 in funding to get work started, prior to a bond issue.
Issues to be resolved
The convention center project still has some unresolved issues — the final purchase agreements for downtown lots, and resolving who will construct and own a second parking garage north of the Hilton Garden Inn.
Bosma presented the board with three agreements — two for purchase of land and one agreement for donation of land for the project.
“The property acquisition has been an interesting roller coaster ride,” Bosma said.
The purchase agreements are with Terre Haute Hotel Partners LLC, which involves the Dora Hotel Co. and the Hilton Garden Inn, and Terre Haute Realty LLC, a limited liability corporation of Hulman & Company.
As part of a purchase agreement, the CIB is to provide alternate parking arrangement for the Hilton Garden Inn during construction of the convention center on the hotel’s current east lot, as well as indemnification for any damages during construction, Bosma said. The purchase agreement from Terre Haute Hotel Partners is $354,000.
The agreement with Hulman & Co.’s Terre Haute Realty calls for a sale price of $275,000, and contains conditions, including the right to 10 parking spots east of the Terminal building until construction of a convention center parking garage. When that garage is completed, Hulman & Co. would have the right to 40 parking spaces in the convention center parking garage.
“The agreement currently does not specify if that is 40 gratis spaces or 40 spaces for which they will pay at pro rata costs, so that is something we will have to work through,” Bosma told the board.
Each agreement also calls for a $5,000 earnest money payment.
Another is a donation agreement from Fontanet Holdings LLC, led by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, which is donating lots to the CIB for the project. The agreement does call for the CIB to pay closing costs on the property, something Bosma said is not unusual with donations.
The CIB approved authority for board president Jon Marval to sign final purchase agreements and earnest money payments. Bosma said he hopes to have enforceable property agreements signed with an week.
Once the agreements are final, it will take seven weeks to complete a sale of a bond for the project, said Andy Mouser, accountant with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause (formerly H.J. Umbaugh & Associates).
Mouser said he will seek an extension from the stock market index S&P 500 on the county’s AA- bond rating made on Aug. 8. “They typically want to see bonds sold and closed within 90 days of issuing that rating, which would put us at about Nov. 6. We will seek a minor extension on that,” Mouser said.
Mouser said he anticipates rates ranging from 1.5 percent to 3.05 percent, with a net bond rate to be about 2.5%.
Second parking garage
There is still work to be done to finalize plans for the second parking garage on the site.
“Obviously there is a development agreement involved with this as well, who is going to build what, how will it be built, what rights do the other parties have to construction next door, those are details that had to be worked through,” Bosma said after the meeting.
“The primary roadblock has been who will build, who will own, who will pay,” Bosma said of a parking garage on the north side of Hilton Garden Inn.
Bosma said the agreement passed by the CIB Wednesday “does not deal with that. We have left that for another day so we can go forward with the actual construction of the convention center.”
“My best estimate is the [Terre Haute] Redevelopment Commission and CIB will work together to fund the hotel parking garage,” Bosma said. “There are tax complications for a user or owner, not for a public entity, but a private entity and that is being worked on. The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission will take the lead on that for a joint agreement,” Bosma said.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the city’s Redevelopment Commission “is making a commitment to the project but we are still dealing with the potential [second] parking garage with the Hilton Garden Inn. We have a temporary agreement to use parking in the parking garage on Wabash Avenue as an interim step while we are sorting that out,” the mayor said.
Valet parking will be done from the hotel to the Sky Garden parking garage on Wabash Ave. during construction, Bennett said, adding the owners of the garage have agreed to that.
“We are working through a couple of scenarios,” Bennett said. “There are tax related issues that we are trying to work out because [Terre Haute Hotel Partners] are concerned about having to pay taxes on some portions of it. In our case, we don’t want to foot the whole bill, so we are trying to work that out in the best way to get it done yet not put a burden on either party that has to take the biggest part of that.”
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission paid $3 million toward the convention center project that has a guaranteed maximum construction cost of $24.63 million. The overall project budget is about $32.1 million. The Redevelopment Commission was also to work to issue a $4.5 million Tax Increment Finance bond to help with construction of a second parking garage for the Hilton Garden Inn, located north of the hotel at Seventh and Cherry Streets.
Another part includes CSO Architects filing for a variance through the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety to use part of a sidewalk area on Wabash Avenue. The area is needed to construct an enclosed walkway from the Hilton Garden Inn to the next door convention center.
“So when you come out of the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn, instead of walking through the restaurant, [an enclosed walkway] will come out onto the sidewalk and then you walk into the convention center,” Bennett said.
“There a lot of moving parts to this,” the mayor said.
