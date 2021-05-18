Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse took the first step toward getting body cameras next year for full-time and reserve duties, gaining approval from the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to sign a five-year contract with Utility Inc. of Decatur, Georgia for its Body Worn camera system, pending funding approval from the Vigo County Council. The cost would be $552,499.
Plasse is seeking 41 body cameras for 27 merit deputies and six reserve deputies, as well as cameras for use in four spare police vehicles. Another four cameras would serve as backups. The system uses a mobile data communications system and a web-based critical incident management, video evidence management and automatic vehicle locator.
The city of Terre Haute now uses Utility Body Worn cameras, a system Plasse advocated for while serving as police chief prior to being elected county sheriff. And the county would benefit from using the same system as the city as deputies often respond with city police to incidents, the sheriff said.
The city of Terre Haute last year began training on the cameras, costing the city $189,000 a year, or $946,000 for five years.
Plasse told commissioners of some benefits of the Utility system, versus another company Axon, that he considered.
“It has an officer down alert, so if the officer is horizontal for a certain amount of time it will send an alert to other officers, so that is a safety feature that I am really in favor of,” Plasse said.” Also, it has no docking station, so at the end of shift you don’t have to take a camera off and put it in a docking station to upload video,” the sheriff said. “It is automatic, it goes into the cloud as its streams.”
Body Worn uses a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, the sheriff said, “so if the officer gets a call, (the camera) automatically comes on. If the officer gets into a foot pursuit, it automatically comes on. There is a holster sensor so if you take your weapon out of your holster, it automatically goes on,” he said.
“This makes it simple, where it will be on when needed. I know it is not foolproof. There will always be something, but I think by far it activates without having to turn it on,” the sheriff said.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns voiced concerns of cellular service countywide. Plasse said the sheriff’s department has good coverage through Verizon Wireless and the cameras have the ability to create a hotspot.
For funding, Vigo County has been awarded $20.7 million through the American Rescue Plan, which Plasse said includes the use of stimulus funds for public safety purchases. The county has until Dec. 31, 2024 to use the funds to replace lost, delayed or decreased revenues as well as for other allowed uses.
Additionally, after the meeting, Plasse said there are also state grant funds available that pay 50 percent of the cost of body cameras. The sheriff said hopes to bring a financial proposal with funding options for approval from the County Council as part of his 2022 budget. The Council votes on a final 2022 budget in October.
“We can adjust the costs based on what we know from the state, probably sometime in July or later,” the sheriff said. “I don’t want to go too fast and make us pay more than we have to and I know it is imperative that we get them, but I don’t know that six months is really going to matter in the big picture.”
Plasse said, pending approval of his 2022 budget, the body cameras would go into use in 2022.
Commissioner President Mike Morris said the system will present other costs, than just buying body cameras.
The system, Morris said, “will create an extreme amount of additional data, so we are looking at how to manage that data. The body cam is straight forward in its amount, but it is also putting stress on other agencies in the county to use this data, which is basically the courts,” he said.
”This is not, in this commissioner’s option, nearly the only costs. We all know this is obviously going to be implemented and it is a great thing, but there are additional costs that go along with this to service it correctly,” Morris said, adding it may require personnel to review videos.
Kearns said the county’s insurance carrier will have an expectation that body cameras are used to help mitigate risks to the county. “While there is going to be a large capital outlay on this...it could help with our insurance premiums and claims,” Kearns said.
