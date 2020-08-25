Board OKs 5-year Terre Haute PD camera contract

A body camera program could be in use by Terre Haute police as early as November at a cost of nearly $1 million over five years.

The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved a five-year contract to outfit 95 officers with body cameras and 61 police vehicles with dashboard cameras. The cost, with Body Worn by Utility Inc. of Decatur, Georgia, is $946,648 over the term, with the city paying $189,329 per year.

With the board’s approval, the next step is to formulate a camera police department policy, such as how information from the cameras is to be released and how long data is kept, to be completed by Sept. 15, said Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen.

Training for officers and support staff is slated for Sept. 28 to Oct. 9. Outfitting of the marked squad cars with cameras and routers is scheduled Aug 25 to Oct. 31. That schedule can be impacted if outfitting takes longer, Keen said.

“This will be a valuable tool for evidence moving forward,” Keen said of the body cameras.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rolled out body camera usage this month, and the Indiana State Police is expected to implement body camera usage by early 2021.

Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch, who was part of a community committee looking into the body cameras, said the contract also allows for cameras in seven interview rooms — five adult and two children — when the city police department moves into a new headquarters.

“It is a great day for Terre Haute as far as transparency between the police department and the community,” Edwards said after the meeting. “Even before the George Floyd murder, [Chief Keen] contacted me about a week before that incident” about getting body cameras, which are endorsed by the National NAACP.

“Terre Haute was advancing even before people started to protest about systemic racism. It was all about how the police were patrolling and how they were treating the community,” Edwards said. “We have not really had any problems here in Terre Haute between the Black and brown communities with the police department.”

Edwards said body cameras “will let everybody know exactly what is happening ... so it is a great day. This is what Terre Haute really needs and all communities should be doing the same thing.”

Erick Beverly, board president and executive director of Change of Terre Haute, who helped lead two protest marches down Wabash Avenue in support of Black Lives Matter, said he supports the body cameras.

Speaking with a COVID-19 mask, “it may be hard to see through the mask, but inside I am filled with joy. I think this is an amazing accomplishment, not just for the community, but also for THPD as well,” Beverly said after the meeting. “From the beginning, when I first sat down and met with Chief Keen, that was one thing we had on the agenda, which was to go ahead and try to bring the community and law enforcement together and I think this is a stepping stone in the right direction.”

Beverly said body cameras can strengthen the police/community relationship “to hold everyone accountable. Can’t nobody be pointing fingers and placing blame on anybody. This is definitely a way to keep the police officers accountable and keep residents of the community accountable as well,” Beverly said.

Chief Keen said the system is more than just a body camera.

“It has a critical incident management system that allows, essentially, if we were to have an active shooter, the system allows supervisors to see exactly where all their officers are within the perimeter of that scene,” Keen said, “and redirect them if need be, so it gives them real time data and information of where their offices are on the scene.”

“It also has an officer down alert, which is huge for me. If an officer goes down, body prone to the ground, it automatically sends an alert to other officers” providing a GPS location of the fallen officer, Keen told the board.

The system also automatically downloads data to an electronic storage cloud, as long as the camera is next to an internet router which will be positioned in each police vehicle, Keen said. The data can be uploaded through all routers in any police vehicle, he said. The camera is sewn into the officer’s outer vest carrier, centered on the chest of the officer.

Additionally, Keen said the camera system “also offers real-time communication. These devices allow officers, if they were in a chase for example and captured a person on their camera, they can then share that image immediately with other officers in the area,” Keen said.

There is also a holster sensor that if a weapon is drawn, the camera is automatically turned on. A camera is also automatically started when an officer gets a call from the county’s computer aided dispatch and enters the area of the service call. A camera is also started when an officer runs.

Keen outlined a process that began in January 2019 when city police entered discussions with police chiefs from around the state at the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police Conference.

Through initial discussions, Keen said, the different types of systems, contracts, and experiences were explored. By the end of 2019, two potential companies emerged as the larger providers of body cameras nationally. Demonstrations were set up for the two larger providers beginning in February.

In addition to the mayor and representatives from the Vigo County Prosecutor’s office, the Terre Haute city legal department, and Terre Haute City Council, stakeholders from the community including members of the NAACP and local reform groups took part in evaluating the presentations from the two companies. These stakeholders have also participated in policy development discussions with members of the department, Keen said.

“After review of the capabilities of both companies with stakeholders, the feedback led us to recommend the Body Worn system,” Keen said.

As a way to help offset costs, Keen said the city in March applied for a $200,000 Department of Justice grant, but has not yet received word if the city will receive that grant for the camera system.

