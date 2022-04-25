The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved several road closings for special events through August.
The board approved:
• A request from St Joseph University Parish to close Fifth Street from Ohio Street to Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 4 during its Annual International Evening.
• A request from 12 Points Jeep Junkies to close 13th Street south of Maple Avenue to Phillips Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21.
• A request from 12 Points Revitalization Inc. to close Lafayette Avenue from Maple Avenue to 13th Street on May 28 during a dedication of its neighborhood archway.
• A request from 12 Points Revitalization Inc. and Local Vinyl to close 13th Street from Phillips Avenue to Maple Avenue and Maple Avenue from 13th Street to Lafayette Avenue on June 11 for a Rosebox Arts and Music Festival.
• A request from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to close Wabash Avenue from Sixth to Seventh Street on Aug. 5 for a First Friday event.
• A request from First Congregational Church to close the northbound parking lane of Ohio Street from Sixth Street to Skygarden parking garage and to place picnic tables in the right of way during Strawberry Festival on June 9.
