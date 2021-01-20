Vigo County health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is going well locally and, with a cautious optimism, say they might see the narrow path forward.

Also discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Vigo County Board of Health is a plan to open a health department-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Sears space at Haute City Center mall.

Department staff said the plan is to open the clinic Feb. 1 with six vaccinators capable of seeing upward of 200 people per day.

The department has received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date, of which staff has administered 410 doses since Jan. 12.

At the quarterly meeting county health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken updated board members on his perspective of the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

He said Vigo County continues to lead the way in west central Indiana and hopes to see more people elect to be vaccinated.

“Really, our Achilles’ heel is what [how many doses of the vaccine] we get from the state,” Brucken said. “But after considering that, I don’t lose a wink of sleep at night worrying about what we’re doing on a local level.

“If we get the drug it’s going to go in peoples’ arms flawlessly.”

He said the second round of vaccines is already making its way to healthcare workers, including himself.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Brucken said. “For me as a healthcare provider — it’s nice to feel inspired for a change, and that maybe we’re getting closer. If we can get our elderly immunized, our long-term care people immunized, our healthcare-delivery system immunized, after that, hopefully, it’ll be on cruise control.”

Dr. James Turner, a family medicine doctor and newly elected chairman of the Vigo health board, gave an update on how well the COVID-19 clinic is going at Union Health.

Turner said the vaccine clinic has administered 6,500 doses and is seeing about 300 patients per day. He said the Landsbaum clinic is booked through Feb. 12.

But that’s not enough, he said.

“Our job as the health department is to really promote that vaccination,” Turner said. “Tell people, ‘I got mine and it’ll be the best thing for you and we’ve seen no side effects.’

“The key is vaccination.”

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.