The Vigo County School Corp. proposed some sweeping spending cuts Monday that include three fewer elementary schools and a redesign of alternative education that would consolidate programs at Booker T. Washington High School.
If approved, McLean Education Center, located at 961 Lafayette Ave., would no longer be used for alternative education. Booker T. Washington is housed in a facility located on the South Vigo campus.
The cuts, to be implemented in three phases — roughly over three years — must still be approved by the School Board, with the next meetings set for Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.
Board president Jackie Lower indicated that action on at least part of the cuts could come at the next board meeting. But she said she still has questions about changes to alternative programs.
Also, future elementary school consolidation/redistricting would require board approval when those specific recommendations occur, she said.
District officials will be closely watching the outcome of the operational referendum. The current plan includes $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements. If the referendum fails, Superintendent Rob Haworth has said at least $8 million in cuts will be needed and timelines would have to be expedited.
"We're in this position because of declining enrollment," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "We're facing up to declining enrollment and making these budget cuts to rightsize our budget for the future."
The prospect of closing/consolidating/redistricting elementary schools raises concerns and emotions on the part of families and educators. "It's the most difficult thing you can do in the school business," Haworth said.
The district will create an Elementary School Reduction Task Force to identify schools for consolidation; the district would go from 18 elementary schools to 15 by the end of Phase 3. The task force will include teachers, staff, administrators and residents, and the group will make recommendations on schools to be consolidated/redistricted.
Haworth stated that schools with an enrollment of under 300 students “are probably not running as efficiently as they could be,” he said. “I think any school building that has an enrollment of less than 300 is at the top of the list of being reorganized.”
But any consolidation/redistricting would take into account several factors, including age and condition of building, energy costs, number of students and location, Riley said.
Currently, elementary schools with enrollments under 300 are Fayette, 195; West Vigo, 234; Meadows, 272; Deming, 238; and Davis Park, 285. Sugar Creek Consolidated has 308 and Franklin has 304.
The task force will be formed, pending board action, by the end of the school year. "This timeline presumes that we win the referendum," Riley said. If the referendum fails, spending cuts would have to occur more quickly.
Another major change involves alternative education. The district currently has programs at two sites, one operated at McLean Education Center, and the other at Booker T. Washington High School, which has served pregnant, parenting and other at-risk high school students.
Haworth hopes to have those changes, part of Phase 1, in place for the 2020-21 academic year.
At Monday's meeting, Matthew Christjansen, a teacher at McLean, noted the schools serve two different groups of at-risk students. “I love fiscal responsibility,” Christjansen said. But as those schools are combined, school leaders must ensure “the mission is not lost.”
According to Riley, peding board action, the district will form a transition committee for alternative education, comprised of two McLean teachers, one Washington teacher, one Vigo Virtual School Academy teacher, Vigo County Teacher Association leadership, and administrators.
"The committee will have the opportunity to redesign alternative education at VCSC. We expect changes to the Washington program to create a more individualized alternative education program, sometimes blended with virtual," Riley said. "We expect that self-contained special education classrooms will open at North and South. We have an opportunity to re-imagine alternative education so it is flexible and student-focused."
Currently, McLean also has self-contained special education programs.
Booker T. Washington also houses Little Braves Preschool, which will be part of transition team discussions, Riley said.
The district says McLean staff will not lose their jobs. "We expect some will move to Washington. We expect some will move to the special education classrooms at North and South. We expect some will choose open positions throughout the corporation," Riley said.
Where they go will depend on seniority, licensure and staff preference, he said.
The transition committee "will decide what the future of Washington looks like and what students it will serve," he said.
McLean would continue to house technology staff, and vacated space will potentially be used for office space, a for-profit daycare or other uses identified by the board.
McLean has 70 high school students, 22 of them special education. Of the 48 general education students, attendance tends to be low, with 25 to 30 showing up on any given day, Riley said. Of the 22 special education students, many attend at a reduced schedule; some are Tuesday/Thursday mornings. "It's based on student need," Riley said.
Booker T. Washington has 32 students and Vigo Virtual Success Academy has 128 students.
Among other proposed changes, central administrative offices currently located downtown would be relocated to another VCSC-owned facility, and the building at 686 Wabash Ave. would be sold. One possibility is that the central offices would locate to McLean — where they were previously located before moving downtown.
While it's a possibility, "It's too early to predict where central administration will relocate," Riley said. The relocation falls under Phase 2. District offices also could relocate to repurposed school facilities.
With the cuts, “We have tried to avoid layoffs and we’re trying to protect the educational aspect of our operation,” Haworth said Monday. The goal is to cut personnel costs through retirements and resignations.
Some members of the public question why the school district is making cuts, yet it is also seeking a $7 million operating referendum, which would extend for eight years.
Haworth has described the referendum as a "bridge" so that the district can maintain staffing for safety/security, health and wellness while it takes steps to right-size the budget based on declining enrollment.
