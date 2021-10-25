Morphey Construction of Indianapolis on Monday was awarded a $145,000 contract to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of 25th Street and Margaret Avenue.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety awarded the contract after Josey Daugherty, a staff engineer for the city, said the bid was lower than the budget for the project. Daugherty said the engineering department will meet with the company next month.
Work on the traffic signal is expected to be completed by the end of December. However, Daugherty said that estimate is based on equipment being delivered on time, which if delayed, could push completion into January.
The traffic signal will go at an intersection at the east end of Terre Haute's Margaret Avenue overpass.
In other business, the board approved a request from 12 Points Revitalization to close Maple Avenue from Lafayette Avenue to 13th Street and 13th Street from Maple Avenue to Phillips Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 for the "A Taste of 12 Points" event. The event will be staged at Gold Medal Plaza at 1295 Lafayette Ave.
The board also approved a request from Foursquare Gospel Church to close Elm Street between 12th and 13th streets from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 during the church's annual Harvest Party, expected to attract about 900 people. The board also approved a parking lane restriction near the intersection of 14½ Street and Lafayette Avenue for better line of sight for motorists.
