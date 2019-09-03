Low bidder Dennis Trucking has been awarded a drainage project contract for Robinwood subdivision Tuesday by the Terre Haute Sanitary Board of Commissioners.
The $331,988 bid was the lowest of three submitted to the board to install new curbs, gutters, storm water inlets and 30-inch storm water drain pipe on Bluebird Lane in the northeast side of the subdivision and improve a ditch and replace culvert pipes in driveways on Chickadee Lane in the northwest side.
Both lanes will drain storm water into Lost Creek.
The city sanitary district will now have the project done as one single project instead of dividing work into two phases. That will mean the drainage project will start next spring, said city staff engineer Josey Daugherty.
“There is a cost savings of doing this in one big project instead of phases by not having two mobilization costs,” Daugherty said. “Also, we need fill on the east side of the project and we can use dirt from the west side of the project for that fill, so that will be some savings.”
Additionally, the project will now take 60 days in a single year, instead of two 30-day projects spanning two years, Daugherty said.
“We will give notice to proceed next year, in the spring, as soon as possible when it is not too wet,” Daugherty said. “We have the funds and it would be nice to do some this year and some next year, but it makes the most sense to do this all at one time next year.”
