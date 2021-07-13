Two road closures for events were approved this week before the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety.
The board approved a request from Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church to close Patrice Avenue between 24th and 25th Streets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24 and 25, and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 26 to July 30.
Also approved, the board closed 20th Street from Hulman Street to the alley between Hulman and Seabury Avenue at the request of Free Life Community Church for its annual block party on Aug. 28.
