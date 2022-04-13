Blues at Crossroads to keep new logo

Seven days after pausing its new logo over its perceived similarity to Jim Crow-era caricatures, the Blues at the Crossroads Festival’s planning committee has decided to keep the new insignia.
It features a crow in a suit, sitting under a tree, strumming a banjo. The logo has now been updated to include more crows flying overhead and perched on a tree.
The festival committee issued a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
Festival organizer and co-founder Connie Wrin and the Blues at the Crossroads board unveiled the new logo during a news conference in downtown Terre Haute on April 4, when additional changes in the festival’s format were announced, including an expansion to two outdoor stages at the intersection of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue.
Wrin came up with the idea for the logo, which was then drawn by local artist Alec Thompson. It aimed to incorporate crows, which have flocked into downtown Terre Haute each winter since the 1990s, in groups as large as 70,000.
After its unveiling on April 4, Wrin heard comments that the crow’s image could be construed as reminiscent to racially demeaning depictions of the birds in films during the era of discriminatory Jim Crow laws in the nation’s South.
In response, Wrin and the festival board began considering changes to the logo. The festival’s Facebook page and website were down during that review. Both are now back up, and feature the logo, with the slight revision of additional crows.
The planning committee’s statement accompanies the image of the logo on the festival’s Facebook page.
It reads: “Blues at the Crossroads Planning Committee would like to thank everyone who shared their concerns regarding the crow logo created for the marketing of this event.
“Members of the Planning Committee, which includes Black leaders, have spent the last several days reading and listening to the myriad of comments as well as seeking the opinion and advice from multiple members of the Black community and consultation with an African American historian to make sure we are doing no harm.
"The Blues at the Crossroads logo stands as a symbol for the invasion of crows over downtown Terre Haute every fall and winter. Rather than dismiss the crow we have decided to celebrate and make them appear useful to our community. According to African American historians the crow has no real historical significance to the degradation that Black people have suffered in our country. Therefore, we are going to continue with the marketing strategy using the crow.
“We look forward to having the best Blues at the Crossroads ever!"
The festival, which debuted in 2001, is scheduled this year for Sept. 9-10.
