Blues at Crossroads to change logo

Thousands of music fans attend the Blues at the Crossroads Festival in downtown Terre Haute every September, and have done so for the past 21 years. Organizer and co-founder Connie Wrin wants all to feel welcome and included.
For that reason, she said, Wrin is changing a new logo designed for the festival.
The concept for the logo was to feature the birds that downtown Terre Haute is known for — crows. Wrin said she came up with a concept of a crow in a dapper outfit, leaning against a tree, strumming a banjo, posing as a blues musician. She asked local graphic artist Alec Thompson to turn it into a logo.
The Blues at the Crossroads board of directors, a diverse group Wrin said, liked the logo, Wrin said.
It was introduced at a news conference downtown on Monday, when additional changes in the festival’s format were announced, including an expansion to two outdoor stages at the intersection of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue.
Later, Wrin heard comments that the crow’s image could be construed as reminiscent to racially demeaning depictions of the birds in films during the era of discriminatory Jim Crow laws in the nation’s South.
After talking with a diverse group of friends, Wrin immediately decided to begin efforts to create and new logo. The Blues at the Crossroads website underwent changes Thursday to drop the new logo. A different logo is being prepared.
Wrin emphasized she takes full responsibility for the problem, and didn’t realize it could be viewed as racially insensitive. She understands that now, though.
“My intentions were not to offend anyone,” Wrin said Thursday afternoon. “If anyone knows me, they know I don’t care what color anyone’s skin is.”
She added, “It’s on me. I take full responsibility.”
The aim was the incorporate the crows into the festival’s logo, capturing an iconic part of the city’s atmosphere. Crows have flocked into Terre Haute every winter, numbering between 22,000 and 70,000, since the 1990s. It’s become one of the five largest crow roosts in the U.S.
“When I think of the area where the Blues Fest is, it’s the crows that come to mind. They’re everywhere,” Wrin said. “I just didn’t look beyond that.”
A revised logo could incorporate some different bird species, also prevalent in the region, she said.
Wrin and the Blues at the Crossroads Festival board released a statement on the change later Thursday. It reads: "We at Blues at the Crossroads are open to discussion about the representation of our imagery. The crow is an iconic bird that populates the downtown Terre Haute area every year. The art was not created with the intent to offend the Black community and we sincerely apologize to anyone who perceived it as offensive. We have heard your concerns and are working to create a new image for the festival going forward."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.