Blues at Crossroads introduces new logo

Blues at the Crossroads has introduced its new logo for this year's event, featuring an alley cat playing a saxophone.
It replaces the original logo of a crow playing a banjo. That logo was withdrawn at a meeting April 19 between blues festival founder Connie Wrin and people who were troubled by its implications regarding race.
Alec Thompson, who drew the original logo, designed the new and improved version.
Blues at the Crossroads, which will be Sept. 9-10 at 7th and Wabash, is offering discount tickets for $16 available through June 1 at bluesatthecrossroads.com
