The National Crossroads Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Association is hosting a free bluegrass festival in Brazil this weekend.
The festival will be noon to 9 p.m. June 11 at Forest Park in the "Cow Palace," which is a fully covered venue. The shows will happen rain or shine.
Bands will perform on stage and groups of musicians will be playing just for fun. Participants are welcome to take instruments.
Joe's Garage food truck will be at the event.
The festival is made possible through a grant from Arts Illiana.
