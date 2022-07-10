Blueberry Festival set for July 16

The 14th Blueberry Festival by the Terre Foods Cooperative Market is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
As in 2021, the location will be in and near the building where the future store is located, 1253 Lafayette Avenue in the 12 Points neighborhood.
The serving of the blueberry sundaes and sale of blueberries will take place inside the building so people can get an idea of how much work lies ahead to turn the building into a fully functional grocery store.
Vendors and musicians will be out in the parking lot area between Lafayette and 13th streets. Son’s Spices will provide the kitchen needed to whip up the blueberry compote and store ice cream.
Sundaes can be topped with compote or fresh blueberries, covering either vanilla ice cream or a non-milk alternative, while supplies last.
Terre Foods member-owners will transport 1,500 pounds of organically-grown blueberries from the Blueberry Ranch in Mishawaka the day before, so they’ll be fresh. People also can purchase individual quarts or 10-pound boxes of blueberries. Member-owners receive a discount
A raffle will offer a chance to get a plant from the Quirky Cactus, donated by owner and board member Courtey Dosch. In order to qualify for the raffle, people need to bring their own spoon and reusable bowl.
With more than 800 members, Terre Foods Cooperative says it’s still in need of many more. People who join during the Festival will receive a free quart of blueberries.
Membership is a one-time payment of $200, for individuals, families or businesses. Members are kept up-to-date via the website at terrefoods.com and a Facebook page. Member-owners are invited to help prepare the store for official reconstruction by coming on the first Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As part of its support of its home in the 12 Points area, several members spent time July 1 spreading posters and informational door-hangers throughout the area.
Volunteers (both member-owners and others) are needed to help make the Blueberry Festival a success. An online form is available on Facebook and website. Ideally the festival needs at least 50 volunteers.
Confirmed musical entertainment includes David Goodier, Solly Burton, and Luke Lovejoy.
For more information, email info@terrefoods.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.