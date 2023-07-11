Terre Foods Cooperative Market will hold its 14th annual Blueberry Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 15 in Collett Park.
This year’s festival will be located in the North Shelter in the northeast corner of the park.
As usual, people can order and eat blueberries, with or without ice cream or freshly made blueberry compote, with prices ranging from $3 to $6.
Organically-grown blueberries from Mishawaka’s Blueberry Ranch are used for these treats. Fifteen-hundred pounds of blueberries will be picked up and brought to Terre Haute.
Quarts and 10-pound boxes of the blueberries can be bought. Quarts will be $10 each. Ten-pound boxes will cost coop member-owners $45 and non-members $55.
Some vendors will also be in the area. In addition, people who bring their own spoon and reusable single-serving-sized bowl can be entered in a raffle for a few items including a plant from the Quirky Cactus.
The festival overlaps with the 12 Points Car Show, held in the northwest corner of Collett Park. The Car Show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events will have food offerings. Parking in the park may be limited but parking is available all around the park.
For more information on the festival, visit the Terre Foods website: http://terrefoods.com.
Co-op Membership information and merchandise will also be available. People who join during the Festival will receive a free quart of blueberries. The group, currently at 856 members, continues to work toward opening a full-service co-op grocery at 1253 Lafayette Ave. That grocery will be open to the general public and will provide local, organically grown meats and produce as well as typical grocery options.
Membership is a one-time payment of $200, for individuals, families or businesses. Members are kept up to date via the website at terrefoods.com, Facebook and Instagram. The public can also sign up on the website for a newsletter.
For more information, email info@terrefoods.com.
