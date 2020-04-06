Blue Truck Cavalry: Vigo highway department, others bolster VSCS meal distribution

A “Blue Truck Cavalry” is now assisting the Vigo County School Corp. in distributing meals to children in more remote areas of the community.
The district added eight sites Monday, and six of those are staffed by a group of county highway department employees who are distributing meals out of county Dodge trucks assigned to them.
County Commissioner Brendan Kearns, who distributed meals in Fontanet on Monday, organized the effort.
“The school district is doing incredible things by ensuring their students are being fed, and we just offered to help out where needed,” he said.
The Blue Truck Cavalry has a photo ID for each employee, and they use the flashing lights on their trucks to let people know they are a safe food distribution source.
The county employees are distributing at the following sites: Riley Elementary, Delish Cafe East, Terre Haute North Little League, Blackhawk Fire Station, New Goshen Fire Station, Fontanet Community Building [Fontanet Action Community Team].
Those who went to the Fontanet site included a child who rode a bike to obtain meals for himself and other family members. One family walked, and a boy wearing a face mask went up to collect the lunches and breakfasts.
Others came by vehicle — popping open their trunks and indicating with their fingers how many meals were needed. The district implemented new safety precautions Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paid county highway supervisors are at the six remote sites, but participation was voluntary on their part.
“We had some employees who didn’t want to increase their risk of infection, and I highly respect that,” Kearns said.
The Blue Truck Cavalry members go to either North or South Vigo high schools to pick up the meals, and then proceed to their assigned location, where they remain from 11 a.m. to noon or until the food runs out.
Bob James, highway superintendent, staffed the North Terre Haute Little League site on Park Avenue and distributed the meals.
“It’s just something I thought should have been done,” he said. Families served “thought it was a great idea.”
Larry Robbins, Vigo County highway director/county engineer, said participation was good at all sites.
“Most guys gave away most of the meals. Only a few weren’t spoken for,” he said.
The school district expanded its food distribution program this week with a goal of reaching 1,000 more children, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Efforts by the Blue Truck Cavalry “are exactly what we were looking for from our community,” he said. “Now, we have 33 sites for folks to ride bikes, walk to or drive to, and those sites are scattered through the county. So those with limited transportation have options.”
The six remote sites did well, Riley said, distributing about 450 meals, with two meals per person. One meal package is both a breakfast and lunch, and meals were given for two days. Adjustments will be made based on that demand.
Those involve in distribution include VCSC food service staff, nonprofits, churches and now county government, Riley said. “This is our community coming together.”
Distribution at sites throughout the county are now taking place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.
Children receive two days’ worth of meals on Monday, two days’ worth of meals on Wednesday, and one day’s worth of meals on Friday. Moving to this format will limit the number of times that students and staff need to leave their homes.
A map of distribution sites can be found at tinyurl.com/teamvigofood. The map will be maintained daily.
Other new sites are Sarah Scott Middle School and Terre Town Elementary School, where VCSC staff are handling distribution.
All sites are updating their procedures for safety.
For instance, after people have entered the parking lot, but prior to pulling up to the meal distribution area, they need to open their trunk or rear lift gate so employees can deliver the meals while maintaining a safe distance. As recipients arrive, they should indicate with their fingers the number of meals they are picking up.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
