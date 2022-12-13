The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration team will return to Terre Haute for a new air show slated for June 1 and 2, 2024.
The team on Tuesday announced its 2024 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. The flight team are slated to perform 66 demonstrations at 33 locations in 2024.
"It is very exciting news," said Rick Burger, president of the Terre Haute Regional Airport's board of directors.
"The [airport] team would like to make this bigger and better. We had a great air show last time," Burger said.
The Blue Angels headlined an airshow in 2018 in Terre Haute that brought 55,000 spectators.
"If we are going to have 20,000 or more people a day, that is more than a $5 million economic impact," said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"That is a huge impact, but not knowing how many sponsors there are and not know the complete [air show] lineup just yet, that will be what dictates its success. In the last air show, we had the top acts in the world.
"But this will be huge event for our community," Patterson said.
Burger said the next step is to begin work to attract corporate sponsorships, as well as the featured air show flight teams and special events.
"The last airshow it was a $1 million event [in cost] for this community, but all the bills were paid," Burger said. "We just have to be sure, step by step, that we can put on the best show. It takes a year to put this together. We will probably do pre-event sale tickets like we did last time. We hope to make this bigger and better."
The 2018 airshow's first day brought flooded parking fields prompting officials to close some areas, causing traffic backups. Many people parked miles away from the ariport, waiting for school buses to provide transportation to the event. Officials later allowed those unable to attend on the first day, honoring those tickets for the second day of the airshow.
Burger said organizers learned from that issue, saying "we are going to look to have parking closer to the airport, but I think we put on a great air show even with that. It is a lot of work to put on a $1 million event."
Terre Haute held its first air show in 2002 featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, attracting 50,000 people to the air show. In 2003, the show attracted 35,000 and in 2004, it dropped to 12,000, due to a very rainy weekend. The show rebounded in 2005 with 48,000 spectators and more than 30,000 in attendance in 2006.
"We will be working with a lot of people and working with Hoosier Aviation to do some great things. I can promise that this (airport) committee will work to make this a premiere airshow. We just ask that the community support it and come out and enjoy it," Burger said.
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is slated to open in March 2024, which will be another addition for the community and could be a bonus for the air show, Burger said.
