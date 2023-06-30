Throughout Vigo County on Friday, residents were busy recovering from Thursday afternoon’s sudden and swift storm and coping with the loss of power on a day that called out for working air conditioners.
Some of the worst damage was weathered by downtown’s Ellis Law Offices building, which had its entire roof blown off by the high winds.
Kal Ellis, a partner at the firm, recalled, “It sounded like the roof had caved in so [employees] all took cover within the building. They didn’t know what had happened. They noticed parts of the roof were lying in the alleyway and the parapet wall on the third floor had collapsed and left a gaping hole.”
The loss of the roof resulted in significant interior damage throughout the building as water leaked through ceilings and ran down staircases all the way to the basement.
No offices are used on the building’s second and third floor, but everything there — storage, files and furniture — was destroyed, with nothing considered salvageable.
Ellis Law hired an emergency crew from Loogootee, Yoder’s Roofing, to replace the roof in a timely fashion.
“They’re going to try to have it buttoned up by midnight tonight because we have more storms coming in this weekend,” Ellis said.
“It’s a significant setback,” he added, “but we’ve been through catastrophes before, and we’re thankful it wasn’t worse and nobody was injured.”
Christina Holmes, property manager for three buildings on the 3400 block of Wabash, just east of Indiana State University’s football stadium, spent several hours Friday removing tree branches from the properties.
“We didn’t have any property damage, just tree limbs down,” she said. Her buildings lost their power, while others had it a mere block away.
When the storm hit, Holmes was on the road to pick up her grandson.
“We had to move to trees off the road on the way to get my grandson,” she said. “Everywhere got hit real hard. It’s widespread.”
Though she was without power, the weather made Thursday evening tolerable.
“We’re lucky the temperature went down last night,” Holmes said. “It was a decent night for no power — no more rain, no more threats.”
At Rose-Hulman
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology was closed Friday due to its lack of power.
Sitting in his darkened office, University President Robert Coons said the campus sustained plenty of tree damage but none of significance to its buildings, just a couple of broken windows.
“It’s a little quiet,” he said of his surroundings. “It came pretty quick and the power was out.”
The first series of summer camps for kids was approaching a close when the storms hit. Camp counsellors planned evening events for the students Thursday night and arranged for meals, evening grilling some dishes for their young charges.
Next week will offer a break before the next summer sessions.
“It’s never a good time for a storm like that, but timing-wise, it worked out pretty well,” Coons said. “Hopefully, by Wednesday we’ll have power again.”
Coons said the campus’s critical systems were all operating on generators and being monitored around the clock and that the school’s employees lent one another a helping hand after the storm’s wake.
“It’s a close-knit community,” he said. “We have a couple of employees who have trees on their roofs and we have other employees who’ve gotten together with their chainsaws and they’re out helping them.”
In Riley
Kyle Rhynd, a LifeLine flight nurse living in Riley, was also benefiting from friends’ and neighbors’ assistance. A friend was assisting him in removing a large branch dangling from atop a tall tree in his front yard — they connected the top of the branch to his buddy’s pickup truck with a tow strap to yank it from the tree.
“This is a pretty tight-knit area,” he said. “My neighbors behind us lost a portion of their wooden fence, and they offered to come over and help pick up limbs and stuff. We all chip in and look out for each other.”
Rhynd discovered the destruction when he returned home from work Thursday.
“We just got the roof replaced two weeks ago, and we had a tree on the corner of our roof,” wreaking damage anew, he said. “The storm was pretty impressive — it happened really quickly.”
All of Riley was without power thanks to a plethora of limbs falling on power lines. Rhynd pointed out lines dipping low into a nearby lake.
“I don’t know when we’re going to get power back, but I imagine it’s not going to be before Monday,” he said.
Riley Fire Chief Matt McCullough said the downed line situation “is the same from north Terre Haute to south of the county line.
“After the storm came in, it was immediate — we started getting calls for power lines down, trees down,” he added. “We ran those calls intermixed with our normal medical calls. We assisted Terre Haute on a couple of runs.”
After that, “It was just a matter of us going out and getting a grasp on what roads were closed and diverting traffic,” McCullough said. “We did that until 1 o’clock in the morning and called it a night and started again this morning.”
Though calls have slowed down significantly, McCullough expects his team to continue to tackle storm-related calls for days.
“What we’ll start getting into is people running their generators, not knowing how and fumes going back in the house,” he said. “People on home oxygen will be running out — we’ll be chasing those until the power comes back.”
McCullough said the proper way to operate a generator is to keep it safely away from the garage and home and make sure its exhaust is blowing away from windows, which would set off alarms.
And, he advised, “Even though you think the downed lines are dead, any of them could be energized. Treat all downed power lines as live.”
Tree cleanup
At the Meadows Shopping Center, a team busily dismantled a tree that had been uprooted and toppled.
Terry Shackleford, operation manager for HJH Investments, owners of the Meadows, said, “I think it’s minimal damage — there were some other tree branches down in the parking lot. The major thing was the tree out front, which is getting cut and removed today.”
Shackleford said enlisting the tree-removal service so quickly was “not very difficult — I made the call yesterday afternoon and obviously they’re here today.”
It might not be so easy for those seeking such assistance in the near future, though.
“The contractor who’s cutting this one down said he has six other proposals he’s got to get to,” Shackleford said. “Everybody’s going to be competing for them.”
Throughout the area, residents coped with storm-related inconveniences.
Baesler’s Market, the Meijer gas station and the Kroger on Wabash had all run out of ice by mid-afternoon. The eastbound lanes of Indiana 46 were backed up for nearly a mile due to an inoperative traffic signal at Hulman Drive.
At Deming Park, the stone memorial to TREES Inc. founder Joy Sacopulos was surrounded by fallen branches.
