A Bloomington man was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to transport child pornography.
Corey Taylor-Simpson, 33, will also serve 10 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the minor victim.
According to court documents, Taylor-Simpson knowingly conspired with at least one other person to transport child pornography using the internet. Between Sept. 1 and Nov. 14, 2019, Taylor-Simpson learned the minor victim was creating sexually explicit content and distributing it online for monetary compensation using social media platforms.
Taylor-Simpson facilitated payments and money transfers between the online purchasers and the minor victim, provided the minor victim with a cell phone and internet access, and encouraged the minor victim to engage in the conduct because he needed money.
“Society rightfully expects all of us to protect the children of our communities, said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “In contrast, this defendant chose to viciously exploit a minor child, not only failing to meet any standards of decency or humanity but choosing instead to inflict significant pain and suffering on a vulnerable victim. My office will pursue anyone capable of such cruelty until justice is served.”
“Distributing child pornography re-victimizes our children every time it is passed from one person to another. This sentence sends a clear message that adults who sexually exploit minors and traffic such images for their own monetary gain will be identified and held responsible for their actions,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bloomington Police Department, and the Indiana State Police Cyber Unit.
Assistant United States Attorney Kristina Korobov prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
