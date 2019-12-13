A Bloomingdale man was injured in a car crash early Thursday near Parke Heritage Middle School.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded at 6:58 a.m. to the crash on Indiana 47. Jacob Stone, 20, told police he was driving east in his 2012 Dodge Avenger when the car went off the right side of the road, over-corrected then hit an embankment and trees. The car came to rest on its top in the highway.
Stone suffered a scrape to his face and was taken by ambulance to Union Hospital of Clinton. No citations were issued at the time.
