Bloomingdale man faces sexual misconduct charges

A Bloomingdale man has been arrested in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Danny L. Richmond, 47, of Bloomingdale, was arrested Friday on a Sullivan County warrant.
Indiana State Police at Putnamville initiated a criminal investigation Oct. 22 after receiving information from the Parke County Sheriff’s Department concerning allegations involving a 14-year-old girl. The alleged incidents took place in Sullivan County in 2007 and 2011.
The charges filed are child molesting, a Class A felony; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and child molesting, Class C felonies.
Richmond is being held on a $150,000 bond, no 10% allowed.
In October, a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Class B felony, was filed against Richmond in Parke County. The Parke County allegation is in connection with a 2013 incident.
