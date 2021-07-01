Bloomfield woman seeks to plead guilty in Capitol riot

A Bloomfield woman has told a federal court she wants to accept a plea offer related to her participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Dona Sue Bissey, 52, and the U.S. Attorney in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia filed a joint motion Tuesday asking to covert a July 19 status hearing to a plea hearing.
The terms of the plea agreement offered to Bissey have not been released; those terms are to be filed with Judge Tanya Chutkan one week prior to the hearing.
Bissey faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
She was arrested in February at her Greene County home after investigators found Facebook posts by Bissey that showed her inside the capitol building on Jan. 6 among the crowd that forced entry into the Capitol during a joint session of the U.S. Congress.
Bissey's Bloomfield friend Anna Morgan-Lloyd was arrested on the same charges.
Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty June 23 to the misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in violation of federal law. She received three years on supervised probation and was fined $500.
Morgan-Lloyd was the first defendant from the Jan. 6 insurrection to be sentenced.
The maximum prison sentence she had faced was six months, with another 18 months of probation following release from prison.
The investigation determined Bissey, Morgan-Lloyd and their friends were inside the Capitol about 10 minutes that day. They posted photos to social meeting showing themselves inside a Capitol hallway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.