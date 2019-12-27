An Indiana University medical student has partnered with the American Red Cross to conduct a blood drive at the Vigo County YMCA on Monday.
The Holiday Donorama is part of the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives Program and will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the YMCA’s main gym.
Dylan Stolz, who is from Terre Haute, spearheaded the local effort. He graduated from Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana State University and is now a second-year medical student at IU Bloomington.
Students account for 20% of all blood donations nationally, Stolz said. “When school is on break these donations are lost, while the need for blood persists. One way to tackle this problem is for students to host blood drives in their hometown on winter break. Terre Haute has been good to me and I look forward to giving back.”
Stolz said he’s been donating blood with Red Cross for the past few years, and the organization was his fraternity’s philanthropy.
He went to Tanzania this summer to intern in a hospital, and when he got back and wanted to donate, he was told he couldn’t for a year because of possible malaria exposure. Since he couldn’t donate, he decided to help organize one through the Leaders Save Lives Program
“I’m passionate about blood donations,” he said. It’s an important time of year because students are not at school and donations are down.
Also, while students may not be in a position to donate money, blood donations are another way to give back to the community, he said.
