Union Health is among hospitals across the nation experiencing a critical blood shortage, resulting in an upcoming blood drive.
“Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood,” Kristen Moore, Director of Maternal Child Services, said. “There is currently a dangerously low blood supply, and we are doing our part by hosting a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. It’s the chance to help save a life.”
A blood drive has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 8a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. on the campus of Union Health in the basement of the Medical Office Building, No. 8.
To donate blood, individuals must be age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. COVID-19 vaccinated individuals are able to give blood immediately following vaccination; there is no required wait time for donating.
An “emergency” blood shortage is declared whenever there is less than a three-day supply on hand. There is currently less than a half-day of supply on hand at any given moment. In fact, officials say this is the greatest blood shortage seen in the last decade.
Thousands of donations are needed each week in order to meet patient needs.
Fall and winter is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta and omicron variants have contributed to one of the lowest donor turnout rates in recent years.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say fewer people are donating, but the need for blood is as high as ever.
A single blood donation can help save more than one life. Unfortunately, blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, which is one of the reasons people are urged to give regularly.
To register for the blood drive located at Union Health, go to www.redcrossblood.org and search 47804 under the ‘Find a Blood Drive’ tab. Select an appointment time. Donors of all blood types are needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.