Blessing of hands at The Woods recognizes nurses

The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods offered a Blessing of Hands for area nurses on Wednesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Current and retired nurses were honored, as well as students in nursing programs.
“May 6-12 is National Nurses Week, so the congregation wanted to offer this opportunity to recognize nurses from the community,” said the Rev. Terry Johnson, who has been chaplain for the Sisters of Providence for 10 months and who presided over the ceremony.
“If it is a vocation and you are following what God is calling you to do in life, it all flows out of that,” he added. “Nursing is a ministry of healing and that is what Jesus was all about. It’s a way to fulfill the mission of Jesus.”
Beth Collins, a registered nurse for the Sisters of Providence, appreciated the chaplain’s handling of the blessing.
“It hasn’t been done this way before,” said Collins, one of 15 nurses who had their hands anointed with sacred oil during the ceremony. “He did a beautiful meditation on the hand, which I really appreciated. This was unique.”
She agreed with his assessment that nursing is a ministry.
“For the Sisters of Providence, this is more than just a job,” she said. “This is a spiritual ministry for many of us. Many of us who dedicate our life to becoming nurses know it’s a calling. It didn’t just call us because of a paycheck. We’re called to serving other people by our works with our hands and with our hearts.”
She added, “The rewards are just so much more than money. The rewards come in the form of relationships and being connected to other people, connected by spirit with another person on this journey called life. That’s a spiritual calling. I just happen to have the gifts — our gospel today talked about the gifts of the spirit. These are the ones I’ve been given and I’m called to share them.”
Collins concluded, “We are the hands and feet of Christ, all of us. I just happen to have the title registered nurse, which is a privilege.”
The ceremony ended with the congregation reading “Prayer for our Hands,” which declares in part:
“Blessed are the hands that have shown compassion.
“Blessed are the hands that have offered support. ...
“Blessed are the hands that tend wounds and soothe places that hurt.
“Blessed are the hands that hold other hands.
“Blessed are the hands that have comforted the dying and held the dead.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
