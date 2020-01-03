Blair takes plea for role in Mikey Reynolds standoff

A Terre Haute man charged in connection with a deadly 2018 shootout with police is facing a sentence of 482 days on home detention and three years of probation.
James Dean Blair, 48, appeared Friday in Vigo Superior Court 1 where he pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor false informing.
Indiana State Police arrested Blair on March 6, 2018, regarding his involvement with Michael “Mikey” Reynolds, a homicide suspect involved in a police standoff that began late the afternoon of March 5 and ended the next day with police fatally shooting Reynolds.
Police on the afternoon of March 5, 2018, had surrounded Reynolds’ home at 2214 First Ave. after learning he was involved in shootings earlier in the day at 2113 Putnam St. Police said Reynolds fired at officers arriving at his address.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Blair’s case, Blair told police he was asleep at home with his girlfriend when Reynolds, on the night of March 5-6, “busted through the door” after sneaking away from his own home.
Blair said Reynolds was carrying several guns, and Blair was afraid of what Reynolds would do. So, he let Reynolds stay in the house and tried to keep him calm.
Blair said he was very surprised to see Reynolds, whom he had thought killed himself during the standoff with police officers — and he even told Reynolds the same.
Reynolds also reportedly told Blair he’d shot his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Amanda Kerns earlier in the day, but that he did not remember shooting a man.
Kerns died from her gunshot wounds inflicted at the Putnam Street residence on March 5. Another man survived being shot in that same encounter.
Blair denied leaving the house with Reynolds when questioned by police at the time.
However, police received video surveillance footage from the Walmart on South U.S. 41 showing Reynolds entering the store about 4 a.m. March 6. The video showed Reynolds both arriving and leaving the lot there in a white Dodge pickup driven by someone else. That truck was later identified as belonging to Blair.
While inside the store, Reynolds purchased several items including a cell phone, police report.
Police said when they interviewed Blair after Reynolds’ death, Blair denied taking Reynolds anywhere. He said he was “a nervous wreck” during the events and did not call 911 for fear of what Reynolds would do.
Discrepancies in Blair’s own statements to police, along with the video footage, were the catalysts to Blair’s arrest, police said.
The case against Blair had been set for trial March 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.