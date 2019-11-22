Blair, accused of aiding man in standoff, set for change of plea

James D. Blair, accused of assisting a criminal and lying to police in connection with a March 2018 standoff and shooting, appeared briefly Friday in Vigo County Superior Court Division 1 to learn of new court dates.
Vigo County Judge John Roach ordered a pre-sentence investigation report on Blair be completed by Dec. 27. That report is a court investigation into Blair's history to determine if there are any extenuating circumstances or criminal history that might impact the court's decision on sentencing.
The judge then set an additional date of Jan. 3 for a change of plea hearing in the court.
Blair faces a Level 5 felony on the charge of assisting a criminal and a Class B misdemeanor for false informing. He was charged for his alleged involvement with Michael “Mikey” Reynolds, a homicide suspect involved in a police standoff that began late the afternoon of March 5 and ended the next day with police fatally shooting Reynolds.
