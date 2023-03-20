American rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform June 30 at The Mill in Terre Haute.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 24 via themillterrehaute.com.
Ticket prices are $85 for VIP Standing Pit, $45 VIP (seats allowed) and $25 GA (seats allowed)
Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke — vocalist/lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist/vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist/vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, and keyboardist Brandon Still — has embodied Georgia's rich musical legacy.
Over the years, the band's toured with ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band, and Eric Church, while the group's last four full-lengths reached the top 10 of the Billboard country charts, with two of these albums (2015's Holding All The Roses and 2016's Like An Arrow) landing at No. 1.
For more information about shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater (The Mill) is located across from the Wabash River at 2403 Prairieton Road.
