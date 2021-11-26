Despite a temperature in the low 20s, a line of 40 people waited outside the Meijer store on Indiana 46 in anticipation of its 6 a.m. opening on Black Friday.
At the very front of the line were Hailee Lauritzen and her daughter Nevaeh.
“We’ve been doing this, mother and daughter, for a couple of years now,” Hailee said. “I’ve done it every year for about 20 years. It’s more for fun.”
They’re drawn by “the chase of the deals,” Hailee said. “And so waking up early and freezing to death, early-morning Starbucks. And just getting ready for the holidays — it’s the start of Christmas season.”
They were on the hunt for the new PlayStation, Nevaeh explained. “We went to Walmart this morning at 4 a.m. and they didn’t have it, and so we’re hoping that Meijer might.”
‘You never know’
“If not, there’s nothing we really need,” Hailee added. “But you never know what you need until you find it.”
When the doors opened, shoppers grabbed carts and proceeded in line to the electronics and toy sections in the back of the store. Meijer, too, didn’t seem to have a PlayStation to the Lauritzens’ disappointment; the first thing seen to go into a cart was the game Hungry Hungry Hippos. Another woman’s cart held three large bottles of vodka — perhaps reinforcement for the day’s shopping ahead.
The Lauritzens had been up since 3:30 a.m., by far the earliest of those interviewed. At J.C. Penney in the Haute City Center, where general manager Autumn Benson estimated had a line of 45 when it opened at 5 a.m., Luke Yeagley of Terre Haute was there with his coast-to-coast friends Eduardo Ortuno of Seattle and Itzel Trejo of Atlanta.
‘Seen worse in my time’
They were in a checkout line that had sprawled to about 30 people — another in the store boasted more than 40 patrons — but Yeagley said, “I’ve definitely seen worse in my time in Terre Haute. Toys R Us, back when they had the Thursday night stuff — fond memories, but crazy memories.”
They had been up since about 9 a.m. — “We did not do crazy stuff,” Yeagley said — and had already scored a bunch of video games at Walmart.
Ortuno and Trejo hail from more temperate climates. “I thought it was going to be super, super cold when I got here, and I was pleasantly surprised, but then I was unpleasantly surprised,” Trejo said, adding that her shopping list was filled with warmer clothes.
Benson said her store was busier than she had expected. “We’ve had a great bit of traffic here today,” she said. “It’s nice to see everybody coming back out again to celebrate Black Friday.”
‘Night and day difference’
She said this turnout was a “night-and-day difference” compared to last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic made Black Friday a little blacker than usual. “Compared to 2019, I’d say we’re getting close. Everybody’s having similar issues in relation to shipping, but we’re getting a lot more things in this year compared to last year, so we’ve been able to meet customers’ needs, which is fantastic.”
Draylen Akers and her boyfriend Noah Sconce were finding a couple of things in short supply in their first store visit of the day, though.
Not my size
“I cannot find any good men’s robes,” she said. “They’ve got tons of them for women.”
“All the sizes were already picked through,” Sconce added. “Last year I waited to get one of those XBoxes, and I waited a couple different places and never did get it in-store but I ended up getting it online. I did a lot more waiting for that than anything else in-store.”
At the Bath and Body Works on the other side of the mall, there was a line of a dozen or more — waiting just to get into the store.
Cheyanna Conrad, waiting to get a candle for her stepmother, said the line wasn’t so bad, all things considered. “You always hear it’s so scary on the news,” she said.
Scotty Turley was just along for Conrad’s ride; they previously had declined to purchase anything at Hot Topic. “I personally couldn’t care less,” he said with a laugh.
By contrast, there was no line to visit with Santa Claus, who sat in his perch alone, forlorn. Shoppers were busy doing his work for him.
Down at Lowe’s, the Christmas decoration aisle was proving popular — Rod and Elaine Clarke’s cart was filled with a snowman and an outdoor tree set to deck out on their front porch.
“It’s kind of a tradition for us to go out on Black Friday,” said Rod, noting while they started shopping at 10 a.m., their daughter had taken off at 3:30 a.m. “It’s always fun to see what they’ve got. It gets you in the spirit.”
Boomtime at Academy
Elaine said the crowd at Lowe’s was nothing compared to Academy Sports + Outdoors. “Academy was packed,” she reported, adding that now that they had found some decorations, they were off to seek gifts.
At Academy, Beth Tevlin was searching for athletic wear for her teenage son.
“I’m not your typical early-morning shopper, but I thought while we have some time, we might as well see if we could find some deals,” she said. “Pre-COVID, we did some early-morning shopping. When we had Macy’s, we would get out there really early because there was a lot of great deals.”
Clayton Buck was at Academy participating in his first Black Friday in a long time. “Just trying to get it done early,” he said. “There’s some good deals, it’s cool finding stuff in stores — kind of taking away from online shopping. If it’s a good deal, go for it.”
His girlfriend Faith Craft whispered that he was an “impulse buyer.” She added that she had never been Black Friday shopping in the past and noted that they had earlier declined to buy anything at Kohl’s because “the lines were wrapped around the entire store.
“I usually do online shopping, so I thought I should try an actual brick and mortar store,” she said. “I’m just here for him — I’m here for moral support.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
