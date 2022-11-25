Sherry Michl is not afraid to let others know about her passion for shopping: Her T-shirt read, “Black Friday Professional.”
To take advantage of sales across Terre Haute, the Robinson, Ill., resident got up at 2 a.m. and was at J.C. Penney when it opened at 5 a.m.
By 10 a.m., she said, “I’ve also been to Old Navy, Menard’s and here,” here being Books-a-Million, where she had a tiny Grinch ornament.
Books-a-Million opened at 8 a.m. and offered a number of books for half price, as well as toys with a buy-one-get-one 50% off special. Asked about business, store manager Betsy Verseman said, “It’s pretty good.”
Overall, however, local response to Black Friday ran the gamut from enthusiastic to unimpressed.
Collin James, assistant manager at Hibbert Sports, which opened at 6 a.m., said, “We did have a good flow of people early in the morning. Not a lot of people were buying stuff. We did good on sales — I wouldn’t say we did bad, but we didn’t do great.”
Robyn Croft, HR Supervisor at J.C. Penney, where about 75 people were on hand for its 5 a.m. opening, said, “It seems to be going pretty well. We do have the lines but it’s going fine.”
Indeed, the J.C. Penney clothing departments boasted plus-size lines. Serena Brannon was in one of those lines, and in addition to her purchases there, she had a bag stuffed with Bath and Body Works products.
“I kind of went all out,” Brannon said. “They have a lot of good deals today, and I have an apartment and I’m still getting a lot of stuff for it. I got up at 6 a.m. and I had worked on Thanksgiving, so I was a little tired.”
Brannon estimated, “Each store, we spend about two hours maybe. It just takes a long time for the line and to get everything. It’s worth it.”
At Academy Sports + Outdoors, the store manager was too busy to talk — the store’s sign reading “There is no finish line” took on a different meaning on this day.
Best Buy had a plethora of items as the Deal of the Day, including air fryers and a Roomba.
Jonathan Thompson and Haley Compston were stocking up on gaming items. Though Compston’s mother was up at 6 a.m. for the hunt, they got up at a more leisurely 9 a.m.
“We weren’t in a rush,” Compston said.
“I usually try to get a deal on a big-ticket item, like sound systems or TVs,” Thompson said. “You can really save a few hundred bucks on that stuff.” He didn’t find the store overly crowded. “Everyone’s been rolling out sales earlier in the week — it dials it back for sure,” he said.
On the other hand, Best Buy patron Taylor Bullock said, “It’s pretty busy — my boyfriend works here, so I’m here quite often, and I’ve not seen it this busy in a long time.”
At the Walmart on Indiana 46, Jenny Power was in a relaxed mood much like the store itself — about 50 people showed up for its 6 a.m. opening.
“This is my only stop,” she declared around noon. “I’m doing shopping for a couple of students from my school, and just decided to see what deals were out. Later in the day, it’s not quite so busy. Everybody already has their door-busters.”
She described her mellow morning: “I went and worked out, had breakfast with my best friend and now I’m here. The rest of my shopping, I’m doing from my phone.”
