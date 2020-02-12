Women In NAACP and the Vigo County Public Library are collaborating to host a Black Film Festival in February.
The focus will be to explore the ways African American experiences, families, and relationships are depicted in film.
Five films have been selected for viewing prior to the main event, which will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the main library.
Community members are invited to come prepared to discuss the films with panelists from Terre Haute Branch Women In NAACP and the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center at ISU. The discussion will be led by Drucella Thomas, Sandra Wickware, Valerie Hart-Craig, Stephanie Stewart and Crystal Reynolds.
The films are: "Us" by Jordan Peele; "Loving" by Jeff Nichols; "Moonlight" by Barry Jenkins; "A Raisin in the Sun" by Daniel Petrie; and "Crooklyn" by Spike Lee. All films are available through the library’s digital resources (downloadable), and copies can be checked out from the library.
Drucella Thomas, chair of WIN, encourages everyone to watch the films at home. She added, “Some people may get together for group screening parties and then join us on the 27th for the discussion.”
