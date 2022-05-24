Bird Museum project running at or near budget

Construction and design costs, after some revisions, are close to the original $1.5 million budget for the Larry Bird Museum at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
The executive committee of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, which built the convention center, met Tuesday to review final construction costs for the museum.
"I feel good about the budget," said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, a member of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
"I don't think we are that far off. And the food and beverage tax money is available to us to tie up any lose ends. That is what it is for," the mayor said.
"We just need to get the construction going and then finalize the rest of it. I am not feeling the stress of not having enough money here. It is close and tight from our original budget, but we have room to work with our food and beverage tax," Bennett said. "That is why we got it passed to be able to do these kinds of things that are tourism related and this museum couldn't be any more tourism related," the mayor said.
The entire Capital Improvement Board, which meets today (Wednesday), is expected to vote on approval of construction build-out. Brian Kooistra, executive vice president of Garmong Construction Services, outlined expenses for a change order to complete construction.
The total cost is $346,152.
The CIB's budget was $1.5 million for the museum, and after subtracting that plus soft costs, the CIB has about $900,000 remaining for the museum, said CIB member Terri Conley, who also is chair of the CIB's museum committee.
Conley said a designed submitted from Ohio-based Hilferty & Associates Inc, a museum design firm, has an estimate of $897,000.
Some construction work include installing a ceiling Unistrut grid system, used to move movable vertical partitions or suspended items on display, plus busways, which are prefabricated electrical systems.
Also to be done are a saw-cut the concrete slab to relocate power and data due to the addition of a storage room on the back end of the museum, installation of a new double door in the west for storage room access, and relocation of an existing door to the south of the new storage area for sufficient egress from the museum space.
Additionally, UV film would be placed on the museum windows to protect display items. The film, used in museums statewide, blocks 99 percent of UV rays.
Conley said she wants to present the full CIB with a final document with all display items — such as display cases and monitors — and with final cost. That should be ready for a special-call meeting or for the board's June meeting.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said he would like to have board approvals for construction and the museum completed as quickly as possible to ensure the museum opens in early 2023.
Kooistra said if the CIB approves construction at its meeting today (Wednesday), materials and items will be ordered. Construction could then start in July, but would require three to four months to complete, with all work finished in mid to late October. Then, Kooistra said, the rest of the museum would be up to Hilferty & Asociates to complete.
This "has always been planned, but some things have been added from the original concept," Kooistra. One funding bucket is construction and another is exhibit furnishing budget. The funds have been moved between the two financial buckets, he said.
The unistrut system was not anticipated, but at $39,230, it is now included in the project, Kooistra said. Also a new storage area for the convention center was added.
"Any no point until now did we have it nailed down to specifics...but we knew we had $1.5 million," Bennett said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
