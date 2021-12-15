Bird museum opening about a year behind convention center

Construction is moving nicely along toward the spring 2022 completion of the Terre Haute Convention Center, but it could take another year before a major highlight of the new downtown facility is ready to open.
Planning for the Larry Bird museum is awaiting some key input on exhibits to determine how to best tell the story of the Indiana State University basketball legend and NBA superstar Larry Bird.
The museum opening is “going to be about a year behind the opening of the building,” said Gerard Hilferty of the Ohio-based museum planning group Hilferty and Associates.
Speaking to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday, Hilferty said designing the museum space will take about six months to complete.
Then it will take another six to nine months for audio visual production followed by exhibit building and delivery and installation of exhibits.
The space designated for the museum has been set aside and essentially remains a blank slate, with even the concrete slab on pause to await further plans.
Hilferty said his design team is in the preliminary phase.
“We want the experience to work for hard core Larry Bird fans, as well as schoolchildren and a broad range of audiences,” he said.
The preliminary design presented Wednesday included options such as video screens, message crawlers and fabric structures.
One holdup in designing the museum is finding out what memorabilia — as well as historical video, photos and other archived materials — will be available for inclusion in the museum, Hilferty said.
So far, the cataloging of memorabilia has been on pause, in part due to the ongoing attention museum supporter and philanthropist Greg Gibson has had to invest in the local casino project.
CIB board members Jon Marvel, Chris Switzer, Steve Witt, Emily Crapo and Terri Conley also heard designer Sam Van Nostrand point out that having access to the full collection is critical to knowing what should be used in exhibits.
“We are certainly willing to collaborate with whomever, but we can’t make those decisions. Someone else has to make the decisions on what the most important things are — what things should be put on display,” Van Nostrand said. “Ultimately, the museum is yours and someone has to make those decisions. We haven’t had that process at all yet.”
Marvel said he expects Gibson will soon be able to turn his attention back to the museum project so the planning can proceed.
The museum is a $1.5 million portion of the $28 million construction project. Of that $1.5 million, about $950,000 is available for creation of the exhibits.
Meanwhile, Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer at Garmong Construction Services, told the board the construction is moving ahead at a steady pace and the main project is expected to be completed in the spring.
