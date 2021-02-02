Public education advocates are sounding alarms over proposed state legislation that would significantly expand private school vouchers.
The legislation also could create Education Savings Accounts, which could be used for home schooling.
“Public education is under the most serious attack ever seen in Indiana,” writes Vic Smith of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education.
House Bill 1005 would expand private school vouchers and for the first time “give tax dollars to unsupervised home schools,” he said. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency says the bill would cost $202 million dollars over two years, Smith says.
The House Education Committee is expected to conduct a hearing on the bill this afternoon. Bills addressing similar issues, Senate Bill 412 and 413, are also scheduled to be heard in committees today.
State Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, chair of the House Education Committee, said late Tuesday afternoon, “Ultimately, I authored this legislation to do what’s best for kids and to give families the flexibility to choose a school that best meets their student’s needs. We are listening to input from Hoosiers, and working with parents and educators on this proposal.”
Behning said he will offer an amendment during the committee meeting. If adopted, the amendment will change several aspects of the bill, including the fiscal impact and the education savings account language, he said.
Earlier in the day, the Indiana School Boards Association launched an advocacy campaign “tool kit” for school board members. ISBA urged members to call on legislators to vote against the legislation.
“Lawmakers should reject education savings accounts and voucher expansion,” said Terry Spradlin, ISBA executive director, in a news release. Instead, they should build on improved public education funding passed in 2019 “by continuing to address the teacher pay gap and funding a tuition support increase that keeps pace with, or exceeds, inflation.”
The expansion of private school choice would come at the expense of public education, which serves one million Hoosier students, or 90% of all students in the state, ISBA says.
Education savings accounts (ESAs) would provide state funding to parents of special needs children, children in foster care and children of some military members and veterans. According to ISBA, HB 1005 would give qualifying parents “a taxpayer-funded debit card loaded with $5,000 to $7,000 per child to spend at their discretion on private school tuition, home school, tutoring, therapy, and other services.”
The bill would also allow more families to receive a taxpayer-funded voucher to send their children to private school. Eligibility would expand to include a family of four earning $145,000 annually, about double that of the state’s median family income, and a family of five with annual income of $170,000, ISBA stated.
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute and a high school math teacher, opposes the bill. She believes “we should take that money and address the growing teacher shortage. We are still in a pandemic and need to provide ample resources to public schools that continue to educate 90% of Indiana Hoosier children.” She serves on the House Education Committee.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said he also has concerns about the bills. “They seem to have fiscals attached to them in a year when we are really trying to be prudent about our fiscal needs. It is concerning to see those bills are still alive.”
Vigo County School Corp. superintendent Rob Haworth stated that “at a time when traditional public schools need more funding, not less, it is concerning to think about any initiative that would take dollars away from public school students and teachers.”
In an Associated Press article, House Speaker Todd Huston defended voucher expansion. “The overall policy is money should follow the child, to where that child is being educated ... The pandemic has made clear the importance of providing a range of options,” he said.
The organization EdChoice supports the bill and voucher expansion.
“There are two ways of looking at K-12 spending. Are we funding a system or the students in it?” said Jennifer Wagner, EdChoice spokesperson. “If we want to fund the students, vouchers and ESAs make all the sense in the world. They empower families to find schooling options that work best for them, not just the ones to which they are assigned based on where they live or how much money they make. Funding students is the most fair, equitable approach to K-12 education.”
When it comes to ESAs, “It’s worth noting that these programs are often designed to meet the needs of the students most in need. In Indiana, the bill would help special needs students, students in foster care and students in active-duty military families,” Wagner said.
Vic Smith said he is especially concerned about Education Savings Accounts. “This is a way of giving money not to schools, but to parents — individual parents. The problem with that is there is no way to supervise those parents and what they do with the money,” he said.
Public schools have accountability, through elected school boards, state audits and meetings open to the public, Smith said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.