Bills on evidence, exoneration payments advances

The Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law passed two bills Tuesday related to justice for those falsely accused and imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit.
One bill redefining time limits on preserving evidence from criminal cases passed the committee with zero ‘no’ votes.
House Bill 1144 outlines what is considered evidence and how it must be stored. Evidence must be preserved for either 20 years or for the term of incarceration.
Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, said one person, later declared innocent, served 35 years and demonstrated the need to preserving evidence until the end of incarceration.
“The biggest concern I have with this bill… the county sheriff’s and the state police in some cases are going to be burdened with the storage of all of this,” Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, said. “You’re talking about a tremendous amount of physical evidence.”
Testimony clarified that the state would qualify for grants from the federal government and could see savings from shortened storage lengths for misdemeanor evidence. Advocates representing public defenders and prosecutors both supported the bill.
Another bill would clarify the burden of proof needed for exoneration payments to convicted Hoosiers later declared innocent by a preponderance of evidence. The state offers $50,000 a year to successful applicants seeking compensation from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for each year a person was wrongly incarcerated.
“The intent of the wrongful conviction compensation statute is to compensate individuals who are actually innocent and were wrongfully convicted of a crime,” Devon McDonald, the executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute said. “Implementing a preponderance of the evidence standard will bring Indiana statutes in line with similar laws and other jurisdictions and ensure that all applications are reviewed fairly and consistently.”
House Bill 1283 faced a challenge from Democrat members of the committee who disagreed with an amendment that would pause payments for those convicted or charged with a separate crime. Once the crime was adjudicated or the defendant served their sentence, payments would resume.
“The reason was that two people could be receiving money who were wrongfully convicted. The same crime. One goes to jail and doesn’t have enough money for bail and remains in jail pending their trial,” Young said. “The other person does have enough money and they’re out. And that person would get their money… (With the amendment) they’re both on equal footing.”
Two committee Democrats and one Republican voted against the bill, with both Democrats decrying the payment “pause” on those charged with a crime.
“I’m struggling with trying to understand why we would still take that money away from them if they’re currently incarcerated and yet to be actually convicted as opposed to after they’ve been convicted and then are rereleased,” Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Portage, said.
The bill passed 4-3 and moves before the Senate.
