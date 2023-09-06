Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had an ebullient message for Vigo County on Wednesday morning: “Welcome to the billion-dollar business club.”
Holcomb was one of the participants in ENTEK’s groundbreaking in southern Vigo County south of Terre Haute for its $1.5 billion lithium battery separator plant, which he called “a match made in heaven.” Each lithium battery needs a component called a “separator” to keep it from shorting out. ENTEK’s lithium battery separators will help fuel electric vehicles, also known as EVs.
In its first phase, ENTEK plans to build a 1.4-million square-foot complex with four buildings of 350,000 to 400,000 square feet each. That will accommodate eight production lines and 16 coating lines at the plant, where production will begin in 2025.
When fully up and running, the plant will be responsible for approximately 650 high-paying jobs, for individuals at every education level from recent high-school graduates to completely trained professionals. Though hiring won’t begin until next year, ENTEK is already accepting resumes.
Manufacturers measure separators in square meters. As the auto industry shifts globally to EVs, there will be a demand for 7 billion square meters of lithium battery separators. By 2027, between 1.4 billion and 1.6 billion square meters of separators will be made in Vigo County. Eventually, it will be able to supply separators for 3.5 million electric vehicles.
ENTEK CEO Larry Keith called the Terre Haute plant “our single largest investment in the history of the company,” and said, “It means a lot for us, because this community has been very welcoming. We feel honored to be here.”
Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., sold Keith and his ENTEK team on Terre Haute.
“We looked at many, many building sites and it became very obvious to us after meeting Steve Witt and the commissioners and local representatives,” Keith said. “It was very easy to make the decision coming here.”
ENTEK president of manufacturing, Kim Medford, echoed that sentiment.
“We can’t say enough about Steve Witt,” she said. “When you say Steve Witt pulled it off — Steve Witt pulled it off! And he should truly take the credit for bringing ENTEK here. He made it so easy to come to the county, to meet the right people, to bring in the right resources and to do it quickly. We can’t say enough good things. He rolled out the red carpet for us.”
The time is right for such a sizable investment, Medford said.
“Our industry is going through an absolute transformation in the United States,” she said. “We are getting a great opportunity to re-onshore our own production of really critical components for our economy. We have been in this business for a long, long time.”
She noted that “In 2014, our business that was mainly dependent on exporting to China really completely went away because the Chinese government decided to dominate the lithium battery market, including the components like separators. We tucked in and served our customers that we had globally outside of China and continued to invest and waited for this opportunity — we knew at some point the United States would make the transformational step and here we are.”
As Keith said during the groundbreaking ceremony, “Beating China starts right here in Terre Haute.”
Medford predicted that ENTEK represents far-reaching benefits for the area.
“Business brings business,” she said. “It brings people, it brings employees, it brings investment. It is an incredible thing for a community. If we can anchor that here in Terre Haute, we want to be that anchor.”
He and Medford are confident that area schools will be able to provide ENTEK with plenty of skilled workers.
“The education system in this state is top notch,” Keith said. “Ivy Tech and all the other high-level education was just amazing to us.”
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said, “We are all in to create your work force.” She added, “When you need more [employees], you will have access to our other 18 campuses.”
Medford was pleased that Ivy Tech, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Purdue University are all in close proximity to the ENTEK plant and will provide it with a variety of skills. The Terre Haute plant will join 40 battery separator lines that ENTEK has built globally.
“It’s something we’re good at and we’re confident about it,” she said.
Medford said that though ENTEK is based in Oregon, the company feels comfortably at home in Indiana.
“Culturally, we fit,” she said. “We’re coming from the Pacific Northwest, but we joke that we didn’t know we’re Hoosiers but it turns out we are.”
ENTEK also hosted an event Tuesday afternoon for contractors at the Terre Haute Convention Center to introduce them to the formal bid package process.
