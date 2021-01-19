Bill would restrict name changes for Indiana towns

In 1880, the small Indiana community of Lanesdale was renamed Roachdale,
This Putnam County town wasn’t infested with cockroaches. Rather, thanks to railroad official Judge Roach, the town was packed with railroad cars. Roach made his mark when he successfully lobbied for two major railways to intersect in the formerly quiet town, according to Roachdale clerk-treasurer Debbie Sillery.
“That’s when our town boomed,” Sillery said. “Our town wouldn’t be a town without Judge Roach.”
Despite the town’s potentially offputting name, Sillery said no one has considered renaming it. But what if they wanted to change their name? What if it was genuinely deterring tourists from visiting?
Well, Senate Bill 130 would prohibit many Indiana cities from changing their names if it’s enacted. These communities’ best hope would be to reach out to a local senator or representative and try to work out an exemption if they wanted to change their title.
Authored by Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, the bill creates legal barriers for cities mentioned in the Indiana Constitution or in the Indiana Code that want to rename their communities.
Sandlin said there are seven or eight cities named in the constitution, including Corydon, where the constitution was written in 1816. Other mentions include Vinncennes, Evansville and Madison. There are also over 100 mentioned in the state’s statutes, also known as the Indiana Code.
Sandlin said the bill is largely preventative. If a city like Indianapolis decided to change its name, he explained, it would be problematic and costly. Organizations and facilities that have the city’s name in their title, like the zoo, children’s museum and airport, would all have to overhaul their brands. Additionally, the postal service would have to deal with the emergence of a new address.
“A lot of things carry the name Indianapolis,” Sandlin said. “It would really be hard to replace it.”
In the local government Senate committee Thursday, members discussed the bill, also using Indianapolis as an example. The committee did not vote on the bill and plans to take further action at a future meeting.
The committee discussed the possibility that some cities might have names reminiscent of an unsavory past. Some said that these cities should be able to dispel this burden. In an interview, Sandlin acknowledged the validity of these claims.
“I think that that potential is always out there. I don’t know that we can do this and cover all potentialities,” Sandlin said.
Sandlin said he has faced little opposition to the bill so far. Still, he is open to dialogue on how to move forward in a better way.
But Sillery said Roachdale residents, for one, are perfectly content with their town’s name.
“We’re proud of that history,” Sillery said. “If we would ever even say, ‘Hey, is anyone interested in changing their name?’ I bet the backlash from our town people—everyone—would be horrible.”
Isaac Gleitz is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
