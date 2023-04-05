The Indiana Senate this week passed House Bill 1015 to establish a worksite speed control system pilot program aimed at enforcing speed limits in work zones.
“It is a pilot program that will allow for four active worksites” to be equipped with a camera system, said state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, a sponsor of the bill.
“It could be located all over the state, but it has to be in an active worksite.”
Ford added that “across the country we are seeing states like Pennsylvania and Maryland and even Illinois that started off as a pilot program, which is what we are doing to really determine if this has the benefit we think it will. So, before we spend a lot of money, let’s review it and see if it works,” Ford said.
“So part of the legislation requires (the Indiana Department of Transportation) make an annual report to the (Indiana) General Assembly. They have to measures things like is it slowing people down at worksites, are there less accidents and less deaths” at worksites, Ford said.
According to INDOT, there were 2,800 worksite crashes in 2019 resulting in 824 injuries and 15 fatalities. By 2022, that increased to 7,017 worksite crashes resulting in 1,426 injuries and 31 deaths.
INDOT can work with the Indiana State Police to help install cameras that would take pictures of license plates of vehicles that are traveling 11 mph or more about the posted speed limit in an active work zone.
The bill requires a written warning be given for the first violation, with a $75 penalty for a second speed violation, and a $150 penalty for a third and each subsequent violation in an active worksite.
Under the bill, a sign is to be visible at the worksite to notify drivers of a speed control system with enforcement by camera.
The Senate amended the bill to read that the image used for a violation was “obtained through the use of a worksite speed control system.”
Because the bill was amended in the Senate, it will move back to the Indiana House of Representatives for consideration.
Ford said he is confident the amended bill will pass the House, which previously approved the bill in a 70-28 vote in February.
The Indiana General Assembly is slated to adjourn is 2023 session on April 29.
