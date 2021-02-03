A bill aimed at combatting teen suicide and providing students with mental health resources passed the Indiana Senate on Tuesday with bipartisan support.
Senate Bill 19, co-authored by Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, requires public schools that issue an identification card to students in grades 6 through 12 to include a local, state or national suicide prevention hotline number, as well as a human trafficking hotline number. Those resources must be available to provide support to callers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“One in every eight children between ages 6 and 12 has suicidal thoughts, and they often do not know who to turn to," Ford said. "This legislation not only provides an outlet for young Hoosiers to turn to but reminds them that it's okay to talk about their struggles."
The information would be printed on or affixed to the student identification card. The requirement would apply to a public school that issues ID cards after June 30.
The bill, which now goes to the House of Representatives, is supported by Harsha Behavioral Center of Terre Haute.
Also supporting the bill is Mike Frey, who lost his 18-year-old son, Cade, to suicide in November. Cade was a 2020 graduate of Sullivan High School.
Cade's father believes the Senate bill is one measure that could make a difference. "If it helps one child ... I believe it will be worth it," Frey, a Farmersburg resident, said in a recent interview.
If a young person thinks about suicide, he hopes they'll see the 24-hour hotline and know they can call and have someone to talk to.
Frey also hopes that if someone considering suicide doesn't reach out, that friends who might be aware of that person's struggles will use the hotline to learn how they can help that person.
