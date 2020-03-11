Bill seeks to warn Hoosiers of low head dam dangers

Indiana has more than 140 low head dams across the state, each designed to allow some water to cross over the dam’s top which creates a small waterfall.
The water before and after the dam often looks deceivingly serene, making them some of the deadliest structures for swimmers unaware of the swirling currents below. One in every ten drownings in Indiana is dam-related, making Indiana tenth in the nation for low head dam deaths, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Rep. Ethan Manning compared the dams to washing machines, trapping and drowning even the strongest swimmers.
“They’ve been called drowning machines and that’s why they’re a safety concern,” Manning, R-Denver, said.
Manning’s bill, HB 1099, heads to the governor’s desk and requires the Department of Natural Resources to establish warning sign standards and safety measures for the dams, including a requirement for dam owners to have $1 million in liability insurance in the event of a death.
The bill also prohibits access to low head dams, including wading, boating or swimming within 50 feet of a low head dam when warning signs are present.
“[DNR is] well aware of the dangers of low head dams,” Manning said, citing the department’s map and resource center online.
In 1998, Manning said the department lost a conservation officer who was part of an elite river rescue team during a training exercise at a low head dam.
“This is an elite river rescue team and they lost an officer. So DNR has a personal connection to this,” Manning said.
The bill doesn’t require the removal of dams, Manning stressed, but DNR will create a report on what a potential low head dam removal program could look like along with other safety legislative recommendations.
In a January statement, Manning expanded upon the environmental and economic implications of low head dams.
“Besides posing a danger to people, low head dams disrupt the health of our waterways by slowing the water flow and disputing the natural migration of wildlife. Additionally, more people are enjoying our rivers for recreational purposes and the obstruction these dams cause can harm economic development and tourism in this area,” Manning said in the release. “Mitigation or removal are the best options for addressing all these issues.”
Manning said the bill aimed to avoid future deaths by educating Hoosiers and making them aware of the potential dangers of low head dams.
In the Wabash Valley
Two deaths involving low-head dams have occurred in west central Indiana in recent years.
In June 2010, Vigo County recorded a fatality on Otter Creek northeast of Terre Haute.
Twenty-one-year-old Tyler E. Jackson was swept over the Markle Mill Dam after entering the water just a few yards south of the 1817 dam in the early morning. The creek was filled to bank level with fast-flowing water fed by recent heavy rains. It was the first drowning at the dam site since the county had operated the historic site as a park.
In July 2017, Putnam County experienced a death on Big Walnut Creek when a kayaker went over a low-head dam near the Greencastle water treatment plant.
The body of Timothy Wells, 29, of Indianapolis, was recovered downstream a few days later after water levels dropped on the creek. Wells was kayaking with a group of friends when he crossed the small waterfall caused by the dam.
Belongings of Wells were located within the boil line of the low head dam, but the kayaker was not seen resurfacing.
Low-head dams are man-made structures in creek and river systems that pool upstream water and create a short drop in downstream water levels. The dam may be 1 to 15 feet tall, although larger ones exist on very large streams.
Many of Indiana’s low head dams no longer serve their original purpose. Some were built for sawmills or to provide electrical power.
The Markle Mill dam was originally built of timber in 1817. It later became stone and concrete, spanning the entire creek and diverting the water’s energy to the western bank. The mill burned in 1938. Anyone visiting the park can see the remains of the mill’s foundation, and the now-grassy slope where wagons would pull up to unload grain.
A dam at Bridgeton in southern Parke County was built to feed water into the Bridgeton Mill, and it is built into the local historic tourist attraction that brings thousands of people to Parke County each fall. A gristmill at nearby Mansfield, now a state-operated tourism site, is also turned by water diverted by a low head dam.
About 75 percent of the low head dams on the state’s inventory are privately owned, and the upkeep is the responsibility of the property owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.