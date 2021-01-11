Bill by Sen. Ford advances to full Senate

A bill authored by State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, that would require the national suicide hotline and human trafficking hotline numbers to be printed on or affixed to student ID cards passed the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services today by a vote of 7-2.
Senate Bill 19 would require any public middle school or high school that issues student ID cards to provide the phone numbers of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Both of these organizations provide 24-hour one-on-one support, according to a news release.
“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for adolescents in our country, and unfortunately, Indiana has seen this at a rate higher than the national average," Ford said. "Having seen this tragic loss of life in my own community, I believe it's important we do everything we can to help young Hoosiers know there is always someone ready to listen and help them through whatever it is they're going through."
This legislation would only apply to schools that already require student IDs. SB 19 will now be heard by the full Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.